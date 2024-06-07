Eurovision stars shine at Baku Fashion Week 2024 [PHOTOS]

7 June 2024 18:00 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Baku Crystal Hall has hosted fashion shows on the third and final day of Baku Fashion Week 2024, Azernews reports.

The third day was opened by the Azerbaijani brand Lali, which demonstrated a collection that in the fashion industry is usually called a cruise collection. Pantsuits and flowy dresses seemed truly designed for traveling by sea on an ocean liner or to exotic places with a warm climate. The audience especially warmly welcomed the famous blogger and influencer Elnara de Birbuet, who appeared on the podium dressed as a bride with a veil and a wheat bouquet.

Popular designer Aygun Talibova used all her favorite techniques in the new collection that was shown on the catwalk next. Voluminous floor-length skirts, fringes, fabrics with shine and color tints were complemented with minimalist leather accessories.

The Escalana brand combined the incompatible as part of the show of its new collection. Dollcore dresses (an aesthetic inspired by Japanese ball-jointed dolls) gave way to Victorian-style outfits made of velvet, silk, brocade and lace, with an integral element of fashionable walking costume of the period - parasols, designed for protection from the sun.

After a short break, two Georgian brands presented their new collections to the audience. And if the Tamone brand demonstrated the entire arsenal for which everyone has become so fond of Georgian designers, presenting a monochrome collection of complex cut, in which black predominated, then the Dadeshqeliani brand clearly showed that Georgians can work with other colors. Their new collection, intended for both women and men, had a brightness and even some theatricality.

Without a doubt, one of the most anticipated shows of this season of Baku Fashion Week was the fashion show of the Parcha brand.It is not surprising that the organizers left it for dessert, entrusting the brand to close the second season.

Despite the fact that designer Aysel Sadikhova created her brand in 2017, it gained the greatest popularity last year, when scandalous outfits were created for the Azerbaijani participants of Eurovision 2023 - the duo of twin brothers TuralTuranX. It was quite expected to see them among the models she chose to present her new collection. In addition to them, the author and performer of songs, the representative of Azerbaijan at Eurovision 2017 Diana Hajiyeva, stylist Fuad Hajiyev and many other famous people were also seen on the podium.

Baku Fashion Week was organized by ModePoint and Stock. ModePoint is a project created to support the development of the fashion industry in Azerbaijan and to organize fashion events both within Azerbaijan and abroad.

In turn, Stock is a concept store that plays the role of the first broad fashion platform, uniting more than 100 Azerbaijani brands.

Stock's main goal is to promote the development of the local fashion industry, support young designers and bring local brands to the global level.

The second season of Baku Fashion Week was organized with the support of the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry and the State Tourism Agency.

