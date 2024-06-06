Baku hosts first meeting of parliamentary secretaries-general within TURKPA plenary session

6 June 2024 15:25 (UTC+04:00)

The first meeting of the secretaries-general of the parliament has been held in Baku on the sidelines of the 13th plenary session of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States (TURKPA), Azernews reports.

Addressing the meeting, Head of the Azerbaijani Parliament's Apparatus Farid Hajiyev emphasized that TURKPA’s 13th plenary meeting was coincided with the historical period when a new reality has emerged.

He noted that during the Patriotic War and the anti-terrorist measures carried out in September last year, Azerbaijani Army under the leadership of President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, liberated the territories from the Armenian occupation, achieved a historic victory, and the territorial integrity and sovereignty were fully restored.

Underlining that Azerbaijan will host COP29 this year, Farid Hajiyev mentioned that a parliamentary conference with the participation of hundreds of parliamentarians from the world’s countries will be held within the framework of this event.

The meeting also saw discussions around prospects of cooperation between the heads of parliaments within TURKPA.

The speakers of the event included Renat Aitayev, Head of the Administration of the Mazhilis of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Alaibek Alymbayev, Chief of Staff of the Jogorku Kenesh of the Kyrgyz Republic, Talip Uzun, Secretary General of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye and Gudrat Nurullayev, Chief of Staff of the Senate of the Supreme Assembly of Uzbekistan.

