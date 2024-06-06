Media tour organized to Azerbaijan's Fuzuli

6 June 2024 14:38 (UTC+04:00)

Fatime Letifova Read more

The Azerbaijan State Water Reserves Agency organized a media tour for journalists to the liberated Fuzuli district, Azernews reports.

As part of the visit, the media representatives will get acquainted with the Kondalanchay water reservoir complex, which was inaugurated in Fuzuli district on May 10 this year with the participation of President Ilham Aliyev, as well as the project of creating water supply and sewage systems of Fuzuli city.

Note that the Kondalanchay-1 reservoir, located along the Kondalanchay River in Fuzuli district, with a total water capacity of 3.9 million cubic meters (usable volume of 3.6 million cubic meters) and a height of 14 meters, was commissioned in 1962. Comprehensive repair and restoration works were carried out on this reservoir as part of land reclamation and irrigation efforts in the liberated territories.

The Kondalanchay-2 reservoir, operational since 1951, has a total water capacity of 2.1 million cubic meters (usable volume of 1.6 million cubic meters) and a height of 23.35 meters. Comprehensive repair and restoration works were carried out on this reservoir as part of land reclamation and irrigation efforts in the liberated territories.

The Ashaghi Kondalanchay reservoir, operational since 1980, has a total water capacity of 9.5 million cubic meters (usable volume of 9 million cubic meters) and a height of 25 meters.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz