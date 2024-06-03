"Foreign Policy Program" for foreign diplomats through ADA and AIDA's joint organisation kicks off [PHOTOS]

3 June 2024 20:06 (UTC+04:00)

On June 3, the "Foreign Policy Program" for foreign diplomats, jointly organized by ADA University and the International Development Assistance Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan ("AIDA") operating under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, started its work. Azernews reports that the program, which serves as a diplomatic bridge between different continents, brought together 21 diplomats representing 14 countries from America, Africa, Europe, and Asia.

Among those countries, it is possible to mention Guyana, Burkina Faso, Ecuador, Sierra Leone, as well as Belarus, Moldova, Slovakia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and other countries.

At the opening ceremony of the program, which took place today at ADA University, ADA University Vice-Rector for State, Foreign and Student Affairs Fariz Ismayilzade, his advisor Aygun Hajiyeva, and the head of AIDA Elmeddin Mehdiyev welcomed the participants.

Fariz Ismayilzade, who informed the diplomats about the geostrategic position of our country in the region, regional and global cooperation, emphasized that the arrival of the participants to our country coincided with a significant period - when our lands were liberated from occupation, and when Azerbaijan was preparing to host a prestigious event such as COP29.

In his opening speech, the head of AIDA, Elmaddin Mehdiyev, welcomed the participants on behalf of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and talked about the program's contribution to international cooperation, as well as Azerbaijan's success in the field of international aid as a new donor country.

Speaking about the importance of academic support for the development of bilateral relations, Aygün Hajiyeva touched on the history and activity of the "Foreign Policy Program" as well as the Institute of Development and Diplomacy, a think tank of ADA University. , they get detailed information about Azerbaijan's foreign policy, security strategy, and other important issues against the background of modern regional realities.

The professors and teachers of ADA University, the employees of the Institute of Development and Diplomacy, as well as the invited guests from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, and other state institutions, will deliver speeches at foreign diplomats covering topics on international politics, effective diplomatic activity, development of professional skills and abilities, foreign policy of Azerbaijan, priorities and successes, energy diplomacy, Azerbaijan's contributions to the development of international transport corridors, as well as the history, nationality, tourism potential, and role of our country at the international level, digital innovation, and success in the field of public service.

Within the framework of the program, the participants are also expected to hold familiarization meetings in a number of state institutions, as well as visit historical and cultural places and visit the liberated Fuzuli region.

It should be noted that the 7th program of this year has been implemented since 2018. In the past years, 96 foreign diplomats from 63 countries participated in the program.

