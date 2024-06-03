Azerbaijani, Tajik servicemen discussed utilization of UAVs

3 June 2024 12:31 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin

The representatives of the Air Forces of Azerbaijan and Tajikistan held a meeting based on the bilateral cooperation plan for the year 2024, Azernews reports citing the Ministry of Defense.

During the meeting, guests were provided with a detailed briefing on the history and activities of the Air Forces, information was given about the role of the Air Forces in the 44-day Patriotic War, exchange of ideas regarding the use of unmanned aerial vehicles took place, and other mutually interesting issues were discussed.

In accordance with the plan, the Tajikistan delegation visited the military units and educational institutions of the Air Force. Azerbaijani guests were shown some of the unmanned aerial vehicles in the arsenal of the Azerbaijani Army, and detailed information was provided about the tactical and technical characteristics of the equipment.

