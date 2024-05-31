President of Hellenic Republic congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

31 May 2024 18:41 (UTC+04:00)

Katerina Sakellaropoulou, President of the Hellenic Republic has sent a letter of congratulation to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in connection with the Independence Day of Azerbaijan.

Azernews presents the letter:

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Excellency,

On behalf of the people of Greece and on my own behalf, I would like to extend to you my sincere congratulations on the occasion of the Independence Day of Azerbaijan, and wish the people of Azerbaijan prosperity and progress.

I am confident that the cooperation and dialogue between Greece and Azerbaijan will be expanded for the mutual benefit of our countries, based on the protection of the principles of the UN Charter and respect for international law.

Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration, as well as my best wishes on the occasion of your country's national holiday.

Sincerely,

Katerina Sakellaropoulou

President of the Hellenic Republic

---

