EU-Azerbaijan partnership prioritizes green transformation, Duhot Hubert says

31 May 2024 17:01 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin Read more

"The partnership between the European Union and Azerbaijan is placing a strong emphasis on the "green" transformation."

Azernews reports that Duhot Hubert, Deputy Head of Unit at the European Commission's Directorate-General for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Negotiations said this.

Speaking at the 3rd International Humanitarian Demining Conference on "Mitigating Environmental Impact of Landmines: Resource Mobilization for a Safe and Green Future," Hubert highlighted the opportunities for cooperation and support in economic transformations linked to green initiatives.

"The EU has developed an Economic Investment Plan for the region, including Azerbaijan, and is ready to invest in economic transformation. I believe Azerbaijan has great potential in this area," he added.

The European Union has expressed its unwavering commitment to actively support Azerbaijan in its mine clearance activities, Duhot Hubert, Deputy Head of Unit at the European Commission's Directorate-General for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Negotiations, said at the 3rd International Humanitarian Demining Conference on “Mitigating Environmental Impact of Landmines: Resource Mobilization for a Safe and Green Future."

“Mine action remains an EU priority in Azerbaijan, as we witnessed firsthand in Zangilan,” stated Hubert. He highlighted the importance of international support and cooperation with global donors, proudly acknowledging the European Union and its member states as the primary international contributors to mine action efforts.

The recent launch of the Team Europe mine action initiative in early May serves as a testament to the EU’s commitment to aiding Azerbaijan, he noted. This platform aims to expand EU support and recognizes mine action as a pivotal component of Azerbaijan's socio-economic agenda and the region's overall development, he said.

Hubert further emphasized that mine action is just the beginning of a long-term process, with the EU also focusing on supporting the economic recovery and environmental transformation of the affected region.

The conference participants were impressed by the swift progress of restoration work in Zangilan, he added.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz