Accounting Chamber's performance on Open Budget Index earns high praise

The transparency of budget processes and the accessibility of budget information to the public were evaluated according to the "Open Budget Index" (OBI) prepared by the International Budget Partnership (IBP) organization, Azernews reports citing the Chamber of Accounts.

According to the report for the year 2023, the Chamber of Accounts achieved a commendable score of 100 points in the sub-index of supreme audit bodies (AAO) for budget control, marking it as "adequate." This result signifies an improvement of 11 points compared to the previous report covering 2021.

The audit report pertaining to the Chamber of Accounts' involvement in ABI preparation comprised 7 questions, with the Chamber scoring a perfect 100 points in 4 of these questions.

With its score being the highest among 125 countries evaluated, the Chamber of Accounts demonstrated exemplary performance.

Alongside the Chamber of Accounts, the AAOs of the United Kingdom and the Republic of South Africa also achieved a perfect score of 100 points.

