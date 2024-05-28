Embassy: Mexico dedicated to enhancing relations with Azerbaijan

28 May 2024 14:41 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin Read more

Mexico is committed to strengthening bilateral relations with Azerbaijan, the Mexican Embassy noted in a post on X, congratulating Azerbaijan on the occasion of the Independence Day, Azernews reports.

"We heartily congratulate the people and government of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the Independence Day and once again confirm our commitment to the strengthening of bilateral relations," the post said.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz