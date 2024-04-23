Documents in commercial & economic sector to be inked during Kyrgyz President's visit to Baku

23 April 2024 10:58 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Within the framework of the state visit of Kyrgyzstan President Sadyr Japarov to Azerbaijan on April 24-25, it is planned to sign a joint declaration and a number of agreements aimed at deepening cooperation in commercial-economic, cultural and humanitarian fields, Azernews reports, citing Muratbek Azimbakiyev, head of the foreign policy department of the Kyrgyz Presidential Administration, as saying to Kyrgyz mass media.

"As part of the visit, Sadir Japarov will hold bilateral talks with the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev. They will discuss current issues of bilateral and multilateral cooperation, as well as prospects for future development and establishment of effective interaction," he noted.

In addition, a meeting of the Interstate Council is planned.

S. Japarov will participate in the foundation-laying ceremony of the secondary school in Khidirli village of Agdam.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz