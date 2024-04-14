Number of AZAL flights delayed due to closure of countries' airspace

14 April 2024 09:22 (UTC+04:00)

Due to the events taking place in the Middle East, the following flights of the "Azerbaijan Airlines" airline are delayed for security reasons and due to the closure of the airspace of some countries, Azernews reports, citing the press service of "Azerbaijan Airlines" CJSC.

According to information, "Azerbaijan Airlines" airline Islamabad-Baku (J2 5144); Dammam-Baku (J2 8210); Delhi-Baku (J2 058); Dubai-Baku (J2 016) flights are delayed for security reasons and due to the closure of some countries' airspace.

In case of additional questions, passengers can contact the call center via the e-mail address [email protected] .

---

