Azerbaijani Doctor of Philosophy re-elected member of UN Committee

12 April 2024 20:00 (UTC+04:00)

Fatime Letifova Read more

Doctor of Philosophy in Law Nadir Adilov was re-elected as a member of the Committee of the United Nations (UN).

Azernews reports that Azerbaijan's Permanent Mission to the UN has shared information about this in the "X" social account.

Congratulations to Dr. Nadir Adilov @nadiradilov on his re-election to the United Nations Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (CESCR) #UNCESCR for the term 2025-2028. The Committee supervises the implementation of the International Covenant on Economic, Social and… pic.twitter.com/0PZZPtSQMT — Azerbaijan UN 🇦🇿 (@AzmissionUN) April 10, 2024

Thus, at the meeting of the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), elections were held for the membership of the Economic, Social and Cultural Rights Committee of the higher body for 2025-2028.

According to the results of the elections, Nadir Adilov, the Chairman of the Management Board of the Mediation Council of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Doctor of Philosophy in Law, associate professor, was re-elected as a member of the Committee for 2025-2028.

It should be noted that the aforementioned Committee, established in 1985, monitors the implementation of the provisions of the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights by the states that are parties to the Covenant. The Committee monitors the implementation of the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights and assists the UN Economic and Social Council in fulfilling its obligations under the Convention.

It should be noted that for the first time the representative of Azerbaijan, Nadir Adilov, was elected a member of the 18-member Committee for the period of 2021-2024.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz