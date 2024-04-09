Mugham art highlighted in OIC Youth Capital 2024 [PHOTOS]

9 April 2024 17:56 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan's cultural capital has hosted a round table and a scientific-practical conference themed "Shusha's voice - Azerbaijan's voice 2" , Azernews reports.

The large-scale event was co-organized by Azerbaijan National Conservatory's Mugham Department, Voice Research Scientific Laboratory under the conservatory and the joint project of Azerbaijan Voice Organisation LLC to mark World Voice Day (April 16) and the proclamation of Shusha city as OIC Youth Capital 2024.

National Anthem of Azerbaijan was played at the conference held in Shusha, and a minute of silence was observed to pay tribute to the Azerbaijani martyrs.

Vice-Rector of Azerbaijan National Conservatory, Honoured Art Worker, professor Lala Huseynova, addressed the event. In her report, Lala Huseynova touched upon the Azerbaijani vocal art and school in Bulbul`s scientific heritage.

Head of the Mugham Department, People's Artist Mansum Ibrahimov, read a report on "Teaching of the art of singing in the modern era" and the head of the Voice Research Scientific Laboratory, Alexandria Sultan von Bruseldorff, presented their reports on "Health and well-being of Azerbaijani mugham singers".

Professor of the Azerbaijan National Conservatory, Honoured Worker of Arts Fattah Khaliqzade, leading researcher of the National Academy of Science, Honoured Art Worker Sanubar Bagirova, World Voice Day Azerbaijan National Coordinator, associate professor, Doctor of Philosophy in Medicine, head of Lor Hospital Sound Centre Ramil Hashimli, professor of the National Conservatory, People's Artist Nazakat Teymurova, head Teacher of the National Conservatory, Honoured Teacher Gazanfar Abbasov, associate professor of the National Conservatory, Honoured Artist Tayyar Bayramov, associate professor of the National Conservatory, Doctor of Philosophy Fakhraddin Bakhshaliyev, teacher of the National Conservatory and the head of the Student Science Society, young scientist Fardin Mahammadzade, drew attention to topics of major importance. The conference also featured colourful musical numbers.

Shusha as OIC Youth Capital 2024

Note that the designation of Shusha as the OIC Youth Capital for the year 2024 highlights the city's importance as a centre for youth empowerment, innovation, and collaboration within the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member states.

Through various projects, young leaders from OIC member countries will have the opportunity to network, collaborate, and develop innovative solutions to common challenges.

By hosting a series of youth-focused programs, Shusha aims to inspire young people who will contribute to the social, economic, and cultural development of their communities.

World Voice Day

World Voice Day (WVD) is a worldwide annual event that takes place on April 16 and showcases a major importance of the voice in the daily lives of all people.,

The event brings global awareness to the need for preventing voice problems, rehabilitating the deviant or sick voice, training the artistic voice, and researching the function and application of voice.

World Voice Day encourages all those who use their voice for business or pleasure to learn to take care of their voice, know how to seek help and training, and support research on the voice.

