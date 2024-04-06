Azerbaijani Ombudswoman meets Femida Volunteers [PHOTO]

6 April 2024 11:59 (UTC+04:00)

Sabina Aliyeva, Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of the Republic of Azerbaijan, held a meeting with the members of the Femida Volunteers Organisation, Azernews reports.

During the meeting, the Ombudsman gave detailed information about the history of the establishment of the institution and its activities. The commissioner noted that she paid special attention to the implementation of legal education to develop legal thinking and legal culture in society, and in this regard, events dedicated to various topical issues of human rights were organised within the framework of the action plan that Ombudsman approved.

Referring to the issues related to the expansion of the mandate of the ombudsman in accordance with international legal norms, Sabina Aliyeva spoke about the recent changes made to the Constitutional Law "On the Human Rights Commissioner (ombudsman) of the Republic of Azerbaijan" and the reforms related to the optimisation of the structure of the office.

Stating that youth development and volunteering activities are given an important place in Azerbaijan, the Commissioner emphasised that volunteers also participate in the institution's activities and are involved in the process of gaining experience in various structural divisions of the office.

Along with this, it was also brought to attention that young people studying at bachelor's and master's levels in various universities participated in industrial and scientific research experiences.

At the meeting, detailed information on the suggestions put forward in the Ombudsman Office to improve the legislation, the requests sent to the Constitutional Court, and the reports addressed to international organisations to convey the truths of Azerbaijan to the world community was also given.

