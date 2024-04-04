Congolese President: We can take advantage of Azerbaijan's rich experience in renewable energy field

4 April 2024 13:55 (UTC+04:00)

“We have abundant water sources and the Sun that shines all year round. We can use this potential and your great experience in this field for the development of our agriculture,” said President of the Republic of the Congo Denis Sassou Nguesso during an expanded meeting with President Ilham Aliyev, Azernews reports.

“We have great potential in the field of renewable energy, we have the Sun all year round, and we can take advantage of Azerbaijan's rich experience in this field,” he added.

