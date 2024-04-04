President: Azerbaijan to further strengthen political relations with Republic of Congo

4 April 2024 13:40 (UTC+04:00)

“Your (President of the Republic of the Congo Denis Sassou Nguesso – ed.) visit will have a very positive effect on our future cooperation. Our political relations will be further strengthened,” said President Ilham Aliyev during an expanded meeting with President Denis Sassou Nguesso.

“I do hope that, as a result of the implementation of the agreements reached, a positive dynamic will emerge in our trade after the visit. We have had a wide exchange of views on cooperation in energy and agriculture, and here too, there is no difference of opinion. We look forward to working together on COP29,” the President of Azerbaijan emphasised.

