Mevlut Chavushoghlu embarks on visit to Azerbaijan

3 April 2024 15:30 (UTC+04:00)

The former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkiye, currently leading the delegation of representatives at the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, headed by Mevlut Chavushoghlu, will be on a visit to Azerbaijan from April 3rd to April 5th, Azernews reports, citing the Turkish Embassy in Azerbaijan.

Within the framework of the visit, the delegation will hold a series of meetings in Baku at the National Assembly, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and other institutions.

During the meetings, in addition to deepening the relations between the two brotherly countries, discussions will be held on the situation in the South Caucasus, achieving peace between Yerevan and Baku, joint activities in international organisations, and other issues.

The delegation will also visit the Martyrs' Alley and the Turkish Martyrdom on April 4th.

