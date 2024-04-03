Belarusian cultural heritage demonstrated in Baku [PHOTOS]

3 April 2024 17:57 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan and Belarus have a strong tradition of supporting various art fields, which further enhances their cultural partnership.

The exchange of cultural experiences fosters mutual understanding and appreciation between the people of Azerbaijan and Belarus.

Both countries successfully collaborate in the field of culture, carrying out joint projects and initiatives.

Through events like the Belarusian Cultural Days in Azerbaijan, the two countries can learn from each other's traditions and build lasting cultural cooperation.

Numerous cultural and public figures attended the opening ceremony of the Belarusian Cultural Days held at the Heydar Aliyev Palace, Azernews reports.

Azerbaijan Culture Minister Adil Karimli welcomed the guests of the event.

"This event is a wonderful proof of friendship and cultural exchange between Azerbaijan and Belarus. Our gathering here today is not just symbolic. This is a manifestation of deep respect for the National Leader, Heydar Aliyev, who played a key role in establishing relations between our countries and developed strong traditional cooperation and mutual support relations thanks to his great work. Recently, important decisions have been made for the development of cultural relations between the two countries. This was facilitated by the discussions during the regular visits of the presidents of Azerbaijan and Belarus. We have great potential for the development of cultural cooperation," said the minister.

Adil Karimli stressed the importance of the Belarusian Cultural Days and other joint projects as they allow the two peoples to become more familiar with each other's rich heritage.

Belarusian Culture Minister Anatoly Markevich also spoke at the opening ceremony.

In his speech, the minister hailed the Belarusian-Azerbaijani cultural ties as based on deep traditions and directed towards future goals.

"We highly appreciate the achievements, but we understand that there is still a long way ahead of us, which will lead to the implementation of many large-scale joint cultural projects. It is commendable that the field of culture has such a serious impact on the strengthening of friendship between our peoples. Another proof of this is the engraving of the star of the famous Azerbaijani singer and composer Polad Bulbuloglu on the Alley of Stars in the Slavic Bazaar in Vitebsk," said Anatoly Markevich.

The Belarusian minister noted that it is always nice to see talented and brilliant Azerbaijani artists performing in Belarus on all stages of the country.

He emphasised that the Belarusian Cultural Days in Azerbaijan will become a significant stage in the cultural dialogue.

The event was followed by a gala concert with the participation of the Belarus State Academic Dance Ensemble, the laureate of the Vitebsk-2023 International Pop Song Performers Contest, the laureate of the Special Fund for the Support of Talented Youth of Belarus, Samir Yolchuyev, laureates of international competitions, and soloists of the Belarusian Bolshoi Theatre, Darya Gorojanko, Denis Yantsevich, and Denis Yantsevich.

The Belarusian Cultural Days showcase the rich cultural heritage of Belarus and strengthen the cultural bonds between the two nations.

