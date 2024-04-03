FM: Azerbaijan attaches great importance to promoting solidarity in Islamic world

3 April 2024 09:32 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov met with Secretary-General of the Muslim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam, Azernews reports.

During the meeting, the discussions revolved around the cooperation with the Muslim Council of Elders, the preparations for the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), the global threats against the Islamic religion, as well as the religious solidarity.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov pointed out that Azerbaijan attaches great importance to promoting unity and solidarity in the Islamic world, underscoring the significance of developing mutual support and cooperation within international organizations, on bilateral, regional and multilateral levels.

Highlighting the projects implemented by Azerbaijan with respect to promoting intercultural dialogue, as well as fighting against such dangerous trends as Islamophobia, the Azerbaijani top diplomat said that the anti-Islamic policy pursued in some Western countries raise serious concerns.

Secretary-General Mohamed Abdelsalam commended Azerbaijan’s contribution to the cooperation with Islamic world, the country’s position in the post-conflict period, as well as its peace initiatives. He emphasized the significance of religious leaders presenting joint initiatives concerning climate change, building on the experiences of the previous year, within the framework of COP29.

---

