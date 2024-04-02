ANAMA employee hit by mine in Azerbaijan's Aghdam

2 April 2024 19:13 (UTC+04:00)

On April 2, the district prosecutor's office received information about the injury of one person in the area of ​​Saricali village, which was freed from occupation, in Agdam region.

The district prosecutor's office told AZERTAC that as a result of the incident, Aliyev Khayyam Gambar oglu, born in 1987, an employee of the Minesweeping Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (ANAMA), who was conducting demining operations in the area, was injured and the equipment used was damaged.

Currently, Khayyam Aliyev's condition is satisfactory.

The prosecutor's office inspected the scene of the incident and took other necessary procedural actions.

An investigation is underway at the Aghdam District Prosecutor's Office.

