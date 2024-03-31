Fire in residential building in Baku extinguished, ministry says [VIDEO]

31 March 2024 22:14 (UTC+04:00)

A fire started in a residential building on Hasan Aliyev street, Narimanov district, Baku city.

According to Azernews, in connection with the information, the relevant rescue forces of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Emergency Situations were called in.

Currently, fire fighting is being carried out.

According to the information provided by the Ministry, the fire that occurred in the electrical shaft of the building was extinguished in a short time without allowing it to spread. As part of security measures, the residents of the building were evacuated by the forces of the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

