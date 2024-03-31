Human remains found in liberated Khojaly city [PHOTOS]

31 March 2024 14:51 (UTC+04:00)

Human remains have been discovered in liberated Khojaly city, Azernews reports.

These fragments were found during excavations carried out as part of extensive restoration and rehabilitation works near the reservoir in the Galaderesi area in Khojaly.

At present, work is being continued in the direction of a full examination of the incident site.

Media representatives visited the area where the mass grave was discovered.

The tragic events unfolded on February 25-26, 1992, when Armenian armed forces, with direct support from the 366th regiment of the former USSR stationed in Khankandi in Azerbaijan's Garabagh region, launched a brutal attack on Khojaly from multiple directions.

The result was devastating, with approximately 613 civilians, predominantly women and children, losing their lives in the massacre.

Additionally, around 1,000 individuals were left disabled, eight families were completely wiped out, 25 children were orphaned, and 130 children lost at least one parent.

Furthermore, 1,275 innocent people were taken captive, and the whereabouts of 150 individuals remain unknown to this day.

---

