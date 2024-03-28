Azerbaijan lists 23 new narcotic compounds

28 March 2024 15:19 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin Read more

23 new narcotic substances have been added to the list of banned substances in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing the Prosecutor General's Office.

It was reported that the 67th session of the UN Commission on Narcotic Drugs was held in Vienna from March 18 to 22. Vusal Aliyev, the Deputy Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan, represented the country at the meeting.

During the session, issues related to the implementation of international agreements on drug control, obligations on drug policy, cooperation, and coordination of efforts in addressing the global drug problem and combating it, including discussions on recommendations from the commission's subsidiary bodies, were discussed.

It was emphasised that 23 new narcotic substances, psychotropic substances, and their precursors have been added to the list of banned substances, and 4 new resolutions have been adopted during the session.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz