Azerbaijani police colonel relieved of his post

27 March 2024 16:32 (UTC+04:00)

Police colonel Kamran Aliyev, deputy head of the General State Traffic Police Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA), head of the Registration-Examination and Technical Review Department, has been relieved of his post, Azernews reports.

According to the order, he was retired due to the age limit for serving in internal affairs bodies.

It should be noted that Kamran Aliyev also held the position of head of the Department of Registration-Examination, and Technical Review.

---

