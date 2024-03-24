Novruz celebrations organized for disabled children from Aghdam and Aghjabadi [PHOTOS]

24 March 2024 16:19 (UTC+04:00)

Fatime Letifova

Novruz celebrations were held for people with disabilities under the age of 18 in Aghdam and Aghjabedi regions under the orders of the Social Services Agency under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population.

Azernews reports that more than 200 children with disabilities and their parents participated in the holiday event organized by "Care for the Future" Social and Economic Development Support Public Union of Regions and "Towards Development" Social and Economic Development Support Public Union of Regions. participated.

The performance of jugglers, dances around the bonfire and colorful musical numbers cheered up the children and gave them moments of happiness.

At the end, Novruz gifts were given to the children.