Maimunah Mohd Sharif hopes for real action through COP29

15 March 2024 12:13 (UTC+04:00)

Fatime Letifova Read more

Today, many resolutions and other documents have been adopted on the issue of climate change, but there is hope that thanks to COP29 all these agreements will turn into real, effective actions, Azernews reports, Executive Director of the United Nations Human Settlements Program (UN–HABITAT) Maimunah Mohd Sharif as she said at a panel discussion at the XI Global Baku Forum.

Before COP29, many final documents, declarations, and resolutions were achieved, she noted.

She added that governments should develop specific plans, but all these actions must be effective and efficient.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz