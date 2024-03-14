Russian peacekeepers in Garabagh vote early in Russian presidential election

14 March 2024 11:18 (UTC+04:00)

On March 11-13, employees of the Russian Embassy in Azerbaijan conducted early mobile voting for the presidential election of the Russian Federation in the places where Russian peacekeepers were stationed, Azernews reports, citing the press service of the diplomatic mission.

"We express our gratitude to the Azerbaijani authorities for the assistance provided in holding elections in the Garabagh economic region, thanks to which the military personnel of the Russian peacekeeping contingent were able to exercise their voting rights," the Russian Embassy noted.

Polling station No. 8017 is also open at the consular department of the Russian Embassy in Baku. Citizens of the Russian Federation who have reached the age of 18 will be able to vote there on March 17, 2024 from 08:00 to 20:00.

