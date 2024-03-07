Get ready to experience magic of music on Caspian Sea shore

7 March 2024 17:58 (UTC+04:00)

The long-awaited DREAM FEST 2024 is expected to take place this summer.

Initiated by People's Artist of Azerbaijan, singer and composer Emin Agalarov (EMIN), the festival promises an immersive musical experience, featuring a lineup of both local and international artists.

DREAM FEST is set to be even more exciting as additional days have been added to the festival lineup.

"We are extending DREAM FEST by one day. The new opening date of the festival is July 23. See you!" the message says.

Note that it was previously reported that the DREAM FEST International Music Festival will take place in Sea Breeze Resort on July 24-28.

Emin Agalarov (EMIN) made an official statement about the launch of a festival during the Zhara Fest in Dubai.

The geography of performing countries will expand to a global scale: Russia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Turkiye, etc.

TV viewers will also be able to feel like direct participants in the event by watching the television version of the festival.

Stay tuned for more updates and announcements about Dream Fest 2024.

