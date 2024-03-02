Azerbaijan, Iraq hold first consular consultations

2 March 2024 13:11 (UTC+04:00)

The first consular consultations between the Foreign Ministries of Azerbaijan and Iraq have been held in Baku, Azernews reports, referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

Azerbaijan's delegation at the consultations was headed by the head of the Consular Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Emil Safarov, and the delegation of the Republic of Iraq by the head of the Consular Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Iraq Ahmed Al-Saadi.

"During the consular consultations, the current state and prospects of development of cooperation in the consular sphere with the Republic of Iraq, which is a partner country for Azerbaijan, including the signing of new bilateral documents and the possibility of digitization of consular services, were considered.

Within the framework of consultations, discussions were held on ensuring the protection of the rights and freedoms of citizens of the two countries, efforts in the field of providing necessary consular assistance to convicts, including expansion of cooperation in the field of extradition of convicts.

The sides, exchanging experience on the latest innovations implemented in the consular field, also emphasized the importance of strengthening ties between the two countries in the fields of migration, justice, and other areas.

The sides agreed to hold the next meeting of consular consultations in 2024 in the city of Baghdad," the statement of the ministry said.

