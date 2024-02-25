Another House of Azerbaijan opens in Poland [PHOTOS]

25 February 2024 14:38 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Another House of Azerbaijan has opened in the Polish city of Krakow.

Chairman of Azerbaijan's State Committee on Work with Diaspora Fuad Muradov, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Poland Nargiz Gurbanova, as well as representatives of the diplomatic corps, members of Azerbaijani diaspora, local community, and various communities participated in the opening ceremony, Azernews reports.

In her speech, the Azerbaijani Ambassador to Poland Nargiz Gurbanova expressed her hope that the House of Azerbaijan would provide a successful platform for Azerbaijanis living in Krakow and surrounding cities to come together, work together for national interests, as well as promote the country's cultural legacy.

The Ambassador stressed that it would play a key role in uniting Polish Azerbaijanis around a single platform.

Chairman of Azerbaijan's State Committee on Work with Diaspora Fuad Muradov congratulated Azerbaijani citizens on the opening of the second Azerbaijani House in Poland, describing this as a manifestation of the state's care for its citizens.

The Committee Chariman noted that every year Azerbaijani houses and weekend schools are opened all over the world to organize the Azerbaijanis living abroad more efficiently under President Ilham Aliyev's instructions. He called on the Azerbaijani citizens participating in the event to integrate into the social life of the country where they reside and be more active in conveying Azerbaijan's voice of truth and justice to the international community.

Sedat Shamilli, Chairman of the Cultural Association of the World Azerbaijanis "Khari Bulbul", Coordinator of the Coordination Council of Polish Azerbaijanis in Krakow, expressed gratitude to the Azerbaijani government for the attention and concern for its citizens living abroad.

Head of the Association of Polish Azerbaijanis Khalil Hasanov was presented with the medal of the Republic of Azerbaijan "For service in Diaspora activity".

The guests of the ceremony also enjoyed performances of musical pieces by Azerbaijani and Polish composers.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz