Estonia-Azerbaijan Parliamentary Friendship Group states on Khojaly Genocide 32nd anniversary

23 February 2024 14:59 (UTC+04:00)

The Estonia-Azerbaijan Parliamentary Group of the Riigikogu (Parliament of Estonia) has stated on the 32nd anniversary of the Khojaly Genocide, Azernews reports.

The statement reads: "The Estonia-Azerbaijan Parliamentary Group of the Riigikogu (Parliament of Estonia) expresses its deep condolences to the people of Azerbaijan on the 32nd anniversary of the Khojaly massacre.

We share the pain of the Azerbaijani people about the Khojaly genocide, during which more than 600 innocent civilians, including many children, women, and the elderly, were killed.

We strongly condemn the crimes against humanity committed against Azerbaijani civilians during the occupation of Khojaly, on the night of 25-26 February 1992. The perpetrators of the mass murder must be brought to justice.

We acknowledge that all countries of the region have the right to sovereignty and territorial integrity as well as the inviolability of recognized borders. We express our support to the Republic of Azerbaijan in the establishment of lasting peace on its territory, in integration and reconstruction."

The Estonia-Azerbaijan Parliamentary Friendship Group is chaired by Riina Solman. The Deputy Chair is Maria Jufereva-Skuratovski, and members of the Parliamentary Friendship Group are Jaak Aab, Vadim Belobrovtsev, Züleyxa Izmailova, Aleksei Jevgrafov, Ester Karuse, Toomas Kivimägi, Aivar Kokk, Anastassia Kovalenko-Kõlvart, Lauri Laats, Andres Metsoja, Heljo Pikhof, Juku-Kalle Raid, Jüri Ratas, Urmas Reinsalu, Aivar Sõerd, and Hendrik Johannes Terras. Parliamentary friendship groups help the Members of the Riigikogu communicate with other national parliaments, carry out Estonia’s foreign policy, and promote our country around the world.

