19 February 2024 18:33 (UTC+04:00)

Türkiye is influential on a global scale today. Not only in our region but also worldwide, many issues depend on Türkiye’s position, Azernews reports.

President Ilham Aliyev said in a joint press conference with President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“Türkiye is the guarantor of peace, stability, and cooperation in our region,” the head of state added.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz