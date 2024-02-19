Russian airline to increase number of flights from Grozny to Baku

19 February 2024 18:17 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin

The Russian airline "Utair" increases the number of flights from the capital of the Chechen Republic to Baku, Azernews reports.

The press service of Grozny (North) International Airport, named after A. Kadyrov, released information about this.

It is planned to add two weekly flights from Grozny to Baku starting in April this year. Thus, the airline's planes will make four weekly flights on the Grozny-Baku-Grozny route.

