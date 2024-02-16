President of Republic of Malta sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev

16 February 2024 10:01 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Malta sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev, Azernews reports.

The letter reads:

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Excellency,

Allow me to express my congratulations on your re-election as President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The Republic of Malta and the Republic of Azerbaijan have developed excellent relations since diplomatic ties were launched in 1995. Our two nations have developed close cooperation and deep understanding, whilst furthering mutual respect and valued friendship. For the shared benefit of our countries’ Peoples, I am confident that the present longstanding relations between Malta and Azerbaijan can be consolidated through exploration of new areas intended for stronger bilateral cooperation.

I also cherish the valuable development of our countries’ ties at multilateral level, notably through our common membership at the United Nations. Furthermore, the Republic of Malta remains a steadfast supporter of the close and strategic partnership between the European Union and the Republic of Azerbaijan, also by means of regional dialogue frameworks such as the Eastern Partnership (EaP).

In wishing you success in your future endeavours, I avail myself of this opportunity to renew to you, your Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.

George Vella,

President of the Republic of Malta

