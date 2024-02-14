Azerbaijan State String Quartet leaves audience in awe [COMMENTARY]

14 February 2024 17:56 (UTC+04:00)

The Azerbaijan State String Quartet has performed a spectacular concert in the Church of the Saviour in Baku.

The concert featured a lineup of talented soloists, including Farida Mammadova (soprano), Kamalia Ali-zadeh (piano), Stefano Muscaritolo (electric guitar), Yulia Motorina (1st violin), Soltan Mammadov (2nd violin), Vakhtang Imanov (viola), and Aleksey Miltykh (cello).

During the concert, Kamalia Ali-zadeh mesmerized the audience with the music pieces "Uzeyir Hajibayli Back to Shusha", "Cantico per Corbetta", work based on Pink Floyd's song "Hey You", while Stefano Muscaritolo thrilled music lovers with the composition ''Keep climbing''.

The concert was truly a memorable and breathtaking experience for all music lovers in attendance.

Kamalia Ali-zadeh, one of the soloists at the concert, shared her excitement about the performance, highlighting the diverse range of music pieces that were played.

A well-known pianist and composer told Azernews that her music piece "Uzeyir Hajibayli Back to Shusha" was previously performed by the Azerbaijan State String Quartet at Uzeyir Hajibayli International Music Festival.

"So, we decided to play the composition "Uzeyir Hajibayli back to Shusha" once again. First violinist Jayla Seyidova invited me to the concert to perform works written by me and my spouse, Stefano Muscaritolo for specially for the quartet. The rehearsals were successful, but unfortunately, Jayla Seyidova fell ill. She was replaced at the concert by the talented violinist Yulia Motorina. The Azerbaijan State String Quartet brilliantly performed works by Western composers, as well as mine and my spouse's," said Kamalia Ali-zadeh.

"The concert also featured my work Cantico per Corbetta For Soprano, Quartet and Piano. Soprano Farida Mamedova performed the work superbly. The concert continued with my composition based on Pink Floyd's song 'Keep climbing', followed by the premiere of Stefano Muscaritolo's work "Keep climbing", where he performed as a soloist on electric guitar," she added.

The collaboration with Stefano Muscaritolo, her spouse and fellow musician, added another layer of depth to the performance. His composition "Keep climbing" was well-received by the audience.

The Azerbaijan State String Quartet delivered a flawless performance that left a lasting impression on music lovers.

Kamalia Ali-zadeh and Stefano Muscaritolo expressed their gratitude to both the musicians and their dedicated fans for their support.

Note that Kamalia Ali-zadeh has been living in Italy since 2006. She completed an internship in the class of Professor Antonio Giacometti and taught music at the Oxbridge Academy.

Her works have been performed in Italy, the Netherlands, New Zealand, the USA, China, Japan, and other countries.

Kamalia Ali-zadeh is married to Italian composer, guitarist, and musicologist Stefano Muscaritolo. The musicians have successfully implemented numerous projects, both in Azerbaijan and abroad.

The musician has recently recorded a music piece to mark Italy's victory at EURO 2020.

The composition "Minuet for flute, String Orchestra, Harpsichord, and Tar" presents a synthesis of Italian Baroque music and Azerbaijani mugham.

The music piece was recorded by the Dante in Venice Orchestra and Lucie Sello (flute), the Baku Opera String Orchestra conducted by Honored Artist Ayyub Guliyev, and Honored Artist Sahib Pashazade (tar).

In 2021, the Azerbaijan Composers' Union awarded Kamalia Ali-zadeh with a special diploma for her new music piece, "Nizami's Monologue".

