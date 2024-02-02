AZERNEWS releases another print issue

2 February 2024 11:18 (UTC+04:00)

A new print edition of the AZERNEWS online newspaper was released on February 02.

The new edition includes several interesting articles, such as "PACE blackmails Azerbaijan under guise of human rights"; "Baku expects Yerevan to uphold peace, not in words but in deeds"; "ANCA much frustrated as Canada okays arms sales to Turkiye"; "Teymur Rajabov ranks 25th in FIDE ranking" etc.

AZERNEWS is an associate member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA).

The online newspaper is available at www.azernews.az.