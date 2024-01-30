Azerbaijan prepares draft law on unauthorised construction

30 January 2024 16:33 (UTC+04:00)

Nigar Hasanova Read more

The State Service for Real Estate Affairs under the Ministry of Economy is preparing a draft law on unauthorised buildings.

Azernews reports that this was stated by the head of the institution, Matin Eynullayev, in his statement to journalists.

"The number of undocumented houses in Baku and the surrounding areas is hundreds of thousands, and taking into account the complexity of the scope of the problem, we envisage solving it step by step. To fundamentally solve the problem of arbitrary buildings, a working group has been established to prepare relevant projects within the framework of the coordinated activity of the relevant state bodies at the initiative of the Ministry of Economy. We worked out the concept beforehand and presented it to the government. The concept was approved, and a task was given to create a working group related to its implementation. We had discussions about it, and several meetings were held. Currently, work is underway on the draft law to resolve the issue," he said.

"The decree signed by President Ilham Aliyev on June 14, 2022, on non-residential buildings was the first step towards a step-by-step solution to the problem. The decree itself was prepared for a long time, and relevant justifications were made. If the number of non-residential buildings built independently in Azerbaijan is tens of thousands, then the number of areas is hundreds of thousands. We are trying to solve the issue by gathering experience on non-residential buildings and ensuring the coordinated activity of relevant institutions. Information is being collected in this direction," M. Eynullayev added.

He emphasised that all the information about the security lanes has been collected.

"This will give us a great advantage in the next step in the amnesty of unregistered residential areas. There are some cases where the area through which a pipeline used to pass was a conservation zone, and then the pipeline was decommissioned. In this case, we correct the information. There are two solutions to the problem. First, we need to draw the line through the protection zone in a different direction. This is also possible if there is another direction. Because by drawing the line in the area where the undocumented house is built, if there are buildings in another area, we bring them into the same situation. The second way is to make an appropriate decision on whether those constructions should remain or not."

M. Eynullayev also spoke about the inverting works carried out in the territories freed from occupation:

"In the first stage, we carried out the inversion of mainly economically important objects and social and administrative buildings. In the next stage, work is being done in the direction of inventorying the housing stock."

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz