Peace & stability in S Caucasus are important for Turkiye, says Akar

29 January 2024 17:43 (UTC+04:00)

Abbas Ganbay Read more

Former Turkish Minister of National Defence and Chairman of the Parliamentary National Defence Commission, Hulusi Akar, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan, said that peace and stability in the South Caucasus are important for Turkiye, Azernews reports.

The former minister noted that some want to turn Armenia into a proxy state.

"If Armenia follows this wrong path, it will again face severe consequences like in the Second Garabagh War. We need to prevent this from happening. Peace, stability, and the future of the Caucasus are important for us," Akar said.

He noted that Armenia should accept the hand of peace extended to it by Azerbaijan: "Peace and stability should come to the region as soon as possible. Provocations and pressure do not benefit Armenia and the region."

Akar added that Turkiye and Azerbaijan continue their cooperation: "Our cooperation in the defence industry continues."

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz