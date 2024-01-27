President of Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences meets with Uzbek delegation [PHOTOS]

27 January 2024 17:37 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS), Academician Isa Habibbayli has met with First Deputy Speaker of the Legislative Chamber of the Oliy Majlis of Uzbekistan Akmal Saidov, Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Azerbaijan Bakhrom Ashrafkhanov and Director-General of the Cinematography Agency of Uzbekistan Firdavs Abdukhalikov, Azernews reports.

During the meeting, Academician Isa Habibbayli provided insights into the history of the Ismailiyya building, a significant historical and cultural monument housing the Presidium, and discussed the diverse scientific research endeavors pursued at ANAS.

Highlighting the friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, Isa Habibbayli noted that these ties, which are based on shared historical roots, language and culture, have entered a new stage in recent years thanks to the close friendship and brotherly relations between President Ilham Aliyev and President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

Highlighting ANAS’s close cooperation with the Academy of Sciences of the Republic of Uzbekistan (UzAS) and other higher educational institutions of Uzbekistan, Academician Isa Habibbayli underscored that the relations between the two countries have been constantly evolving in the realm of science in recent years.

The ANAS president also noted the extensive cooperation between the scientific institutions of the two countries in the field of linguistics and manuscripts.

Hailing the research conducted on Uzbek literature at ANAS, Academician Akmal Saidov noted that the 530th anniversary of the great Azerbaijani poet and thinker Muhammad Fuzuli would be also celebrated in Uzbekistan. Underlining the significance of mutual scientific collaboration, Akmal Saidov emphasized the importance of the signing of a cooperation agreement on epigraphy, as well as conducting joint researches by the Azerbaijani and Uzbek scientists in this regard.

