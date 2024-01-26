Azerishiq OJSC continues reconstruction works in Kalbajar

26 January 2024 19:19 (UTC+04:00)

According to the instructions of President Ilham Aliyev, Azerishiq OJSC continues reconstruction works and uninterrupted service in all territories liberated from invasion, including in Kalbajar district, at an altitude of more than 3000 m above sea level, despite heavy snow and frost, Azernews reports.

Employees of OJSC cleared the snow from the transformers of the electric network even in the areas where the falling snow has exceeded human height, and took measures to start the newly installed power transformers.

A 160 KW transformer located in Zar-Zeylik village of Kalbajar region was energized, a control set was installed and a 0.4 kW cable was laid. In addition, the voltage was applied to the newly laid 35 kV UIN (Self-Carrying Insulated Wire) cable line in the direction of Istisu, which is located in the service territory of the Karabakh RETSI (Regional Energy Supply and Sales Department) Kalbajar electric network. A 160 kW transformer has been installed, and a 0.4 kW cable line has been laid and an accounting set has been installed.

Azerishiq OJSC continues the work related to the reconstruction of the electricity industry in parallel in all regions of the country. He tries to eliminate the problems as soon as possible.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz