Ombudsman & CEC co-organize roundtable discussion on ensuring citizens' right to vote [PHOTOS]

24 January 2024 18:19 (UTC+04:00)

A round table was organised on the topic of Ensuring Citizens' Right to Vote.

The Central Election Commission (CEC) and the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Republic of Azerbaijan (Ombudsman) Office are working together concerning the extraordinary presidential elections as part of ongoing cooperation in education on the subject of ensuring citizens' right to vote, Azernews reports. The next round table in this direction was held in the Masalli district.

The head of the Ombudsman's Office, Aydın Safikhanli, pointed out that educational activities are being held and the institution, in collaboration with the CEC in Baku city and surrounding districts, has been doing the necessary work to ensure and safeguard rights. A. Safikhanli also informed about the observation experience of the Ombudsman institution during the election process.

Member of the Central Election Commission, Shaitdin Aliyev, gave detailed information about the work done and the measures implemented during this period. He touched on the importance of the memory booklet for the members of the expert group prepared by CEC for the first time.

Javid Zeynalov, an employee of the Central Election Commission, informed about events, especially the addition of a functional section called Check Voter Status in ASAN queue terminals for voters. It was reported that citizens can check their names through the section of the voter list and find out in which polling stations they should vote.

At the end, the participants of the round table shared their ideas and experiences, and their inquiries were also addressed.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz