Sociological survey to be conducted in Azerbaijan's liberated territories [PHOTOS]

22 January 2024 15:59 (UTC+04:00)

Abbas Ganbay

Representative of the American organisation Oracle Advisory Group, George Brinbaum, at today's meeting on the sociological survey to study the electoral environment ahead of the elections in Azerbaijan, said that a sociological survey will be conducted in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

"We will conduct a pre-election poll with the participation of 3,000 voters. Visiting Garabagh and East Zangazur, a sociological poll will also be conducted here, covering economic, social, political, and a number of other areas. At the same time, we will conduct polls on political courses. Our organisation will observe 500 polling stations in 40 districts with 25 observers. Every three hours, we will make an internal report and share the results with the public," Brinbaum said.

It should be noted that the extraordinary presidential election will be held in Azerbaijan on February 7.

The survey is conducted by the League for the Protection of Labour Rights of Citizens in cooperation with the ORACLE ADVISORY GROUP (USA).

It should be noted that the American organisation ORACLE ADVISORY GROUP and the League for the Protection of Labour Rights of Citizens received accreditation from the Central Election Commission (CEC) to conduct exit polls at the extraordinary presidential election in Azerbaijan scheduled for February 7.

