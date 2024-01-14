Heart of Iran's economic relations with Azerbaijan is transport and transit - Ambassador

14 January 2024 15:12 (UTC+04:00)

The heart of Iran's economic relations with neighboring countries, including Azerbaijan, is transport and transit.

According to Azernews, Iranian ambassador to Azerbaijan Sayed Abbas Mousavi said this in a meeting with the governor of Iran's Gilan province, Asadullah Abbasi .

The diplomat says that in this framework, the current government of Iran is trying to develop relations with neighboring countries.

The ambassador added that against the background of the relations between Iran and Azerbaijan, the transport infrastructures of Iran's Gilan province should be upgraded to meet their potential.

He noted that conditions have been created for trade exchanges between Iran and Russia in the field of roads and railways through Azerbaijan. Thus, over the past year, 700,000 tons of products were exported from Iran to Russia via the Astara railway.

It should be noted that according to the statistics of the Iranian Customs Administration, during the 9th month of the current Iranian year (March 21 - December 21, 2023), Iran exported 583 thousand tons of non-oil products worth $380 million through Astara Customs, and imported products to Iran worth $144 million 118 thousand tons, and product transit was 559 thousand tons.

