FIA plans to make Formula 1 cars shorter and lighter

With its cutting-edge technology and high-speed action, Formula 1 is widely regarded as one of the most prestigious and thrilling motorsport events.

The International Automobile Federation is constantly striving to improve the sport and provide an unforgettable experience for fans.

To achieve this, the FIA has announced several changes that will be implemented in the upcoming races.

Formula 1 cars are expected to get lighter as the FIA targets a reduction in minimum weight for the next generation of rules, set to begin in 2026, Azernews reports, citing Motorsports.

New power unit regulations can come into force with a move to fully sustainable fuel and tweaked turbo-hybrids, eradicating the MGU-H.

Moreover, major revisions to the cars are also expected in order to ensure good racing.

FIA Single-Seater Department Director Nikolas Tombazis said that the cars will be shorter, with the wheelbase likely trimmed down to 3400mm from the current maximum of 3600mm.

The cars will also be narrower by 10cm, so they will be reduced from 2000mm to 1900mm.

"We aim to have a significantly lower weight limit, and we are looking to reduce the weight limit by 40 to 50 kilos in 2026," said Tombazis.

Nikolas Tombazis said that the 2023 season had a small worsening of the close racing features.

"The cars had degraded a bit in their ability to follow each other closely, and we think we understand why, how and what we need to do. We believe that for the next round [of rules in 2026], we'll achieve a much more robust close racing solution," he added.

F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2024

In recent years, Azerbaijan has successfully hosted Formula 1 races, adding to the allure of this exhilarating sport.

Formula 1 has already announced the calendar for the 2024 FIA Formula One World Championship.

According to the new calendar, Baku will host the F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2024 on September 13–15, 2024.

The Baku race is set to be held for the eighth time and is among the 24 races featured in the new season. The season will kick off in Bahrain on March 2 and finish in Abu Dhabi on December 8.

Recall that the 2023 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix became the first event in the season to feature a new format specifically adopted for Grand Prix, which includes the additional sprint race.

Red Bull pilot Sergio Perez became a winner of the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

His team mate Max Verstappen finished in second place, while Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc ranked third.

The adrenaline-fuelled race has gathered F1 fans from 60 countries.

The 2023 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix has broken all records for ticket sales.

Most of the tickets were bought by motorsport fans from the Netherlands, the UK, Turkiye, Kazakhstan, India, the USA, and Mexico.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz