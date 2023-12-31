31 December 2023 13:00 (UTC+04:00)

December 31 marks World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day. The last day of December is annually celebrated as a day of Azerbaijani unity.

The main idea of this holiday is the unity and solidarity of the Azerbaijanis from all over the world, respect of national and spiritual values.

On December 6, 1991, at a meeting of the Supreme Assembly of Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, chaired by Heydar Aliyev, it was decided to establish the World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day. The Supreme Assembly sent an appeal to the country’s parliament - the Supreme Council to adopt a legislative act in this regard.

Taking into account the appeal, Azerbaijan’s Supreme Council adopted a law declaring December 31 as the International Solidarity Day of Azerbaijanis.

In 1993, December 31 was announced as the World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day in accordance with the presidential decree.

Meanwhile, the First Congress of World Azerbaijanis was held in Baku on November 9-10, 2001,

The congress contributed to the strengthening of the national identity, increasing the organization and activity of Azerbaijani communities in various countries. This was a new movement in the country`s socio-political life, a new direction of state policy.

The establishment, in accordance with the Decree of the President of Azerbaijan dated July 5, 2002, of the State Committee for Work with the Azerbaijanis Living in Foreign Countries, the adoption, on December. 27 of the same year, of the Law “On a state policy regarding the Azerbaijanis living abroad” further stepped up the process of organizational development of world Azerbaijanis.

Today the Solidarity Day of World Azerbaijanis is celebrated in all countries worldwide. Solidarity Day has become the most important holiday for the Azerbaijani Diaspora.

---

