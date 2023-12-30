Parliament congratulates Azerbaijani President and First Vice President

30 December 2023 15:49 (UTC+04:00)

Abbas Ganbay

Milli Majlis (the Azerbaijani Parliament) has congratulated Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva on December 31—World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and New Year, Azernews reports.

This was stated by Milli Majlis Speaker Sahiba Gafarova at today's meeting of the autumn session of the Parliament.

The Speaker proposed to send on behalf of Milli Majlis a congratulatory letter to President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva on December 31, World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and New Year.

The MPs supported with applause the Parliament Speaker's proposal.

