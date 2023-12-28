Supply roads in liberated territories are cleared of snow cover [VIDEO]

28 December 2023 10:59 (UTC+04:00)

Necessary measures are being taken in order to organise the high-level service and combat activity of the units stationed in difficult terrain and mountainous areas in all weather conditions, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijani Defence Ministry.

The engineer-sapper units of the Azerbaijan Army clear the roads of snow in the liberated territories and keep them in working condition, ensuring the safe and uninterrupted movement of convoys of vehicles and combat equipment.

The measures on engineering provision will be continued in the next year, according to the plan.

Note that Azerbaijan liberated the territories of Garabagh and East Zangazur in 2020 from Armenian occupation after a 44-day war. Over the last 30 years, due to the occupation and aggression of Armenia, the territories of Garabagh and adjacent regions have been heavily polluted by landmines.

Today, the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action is involved in carrying out demining work in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan's Garabagh to ensure the safe return of the Azerbaijani IDPs.

