Another group of IDPs return to Lachin [PHOTOS]

Following the instructions of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, the return of former internally displaced persons to the restored city of Lachin continues, Azernews reports.

Another group of former IDPs, consisting of 25 families or 80 people, left the Gobu Park 3 residential complex in Garadagh for Lachin on December 28.

The resettled families will settle in the houses where they once lived in Lachin, which were restored or rebuilt based on instructions from the head of state after the end of the Armenian occupation. Lachin residents thanked President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva for their comprehensive care and expressed gratitude to the valiant Azerbaijani Army, which liberated the lands from occupation.

Thus, until today, a permanent settlement in the city of Lachin has been provided for 408 families - 1555 people.

