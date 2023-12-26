Number of foreign students studying in Azerbaijan rises to record level

26 December 2023 13:03 (UTC+04:00)

The goal is for the number of foreign students studying in Azerbaijan to reach 75,000 by 2026. This was stated by Deputy Minister of Science and Education Hasan Hasanli during his speech at the event "Opportunities of International Education in Azerbaijan," Azernews reports.

The Deputy Minister emphasised that "this requires systematic work; if the steps taken in this direction are combined, the result will be even more positive. The enrollment in higher educational institutions in the country has exceeded 60 thousand people. We set ourselves the task of increasing this number to 75 thousand people by 2026, he said.

He also noted that the number of foreign students and their scale are increasing in Azerbaijan.

In 2023, the number of foreign students studying in Azerbaijan reached 10,000 people. It should be reminded that in 2022, the number of foreign students in educational institutions in Azerbaijan amounted to 5,765 people.

According to him, another step contributing to the increase in the number of foreign students in the country is the scholarships provided by private universities to foreign students.

"I think such systematic steps will be more effective for the future of our education," Hasanli said.

According to Deputy Minister of Science and Education Hasan Hasanly, this is a record number in the history of Azerbaijani education. H. Hasanly emphasised that in recent years, a lot of work has been done on the placement of foreign citizens in educational institutions and obtaining residence permits for them.

Representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs also attended the forum. Head of the International Development Assistance Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Elmaddin Mehdiyev, said in his speech at the forum that the New Heydar Aliyev Education Grant will make a great contribution to the promotion of international educational opportunities in the country.

He emphasised that Azerbaijan has become a donor country.

"To date, about 140 countries have received aid from Azerbaijan. This aid has made a significant contribution to fighting humanitarian crises. Azerbaijan has provided assistance to 43 out of 46 least-developed countries and 53 out of 54 African countries," he added.

E. Mehdiyev noted that within 5 years, it is planned to admit 100 students from countries belonging to organisations such as the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation and the Non-Aligned Movement to Azerbaijani universities.

