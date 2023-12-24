44.5-km-long Barda-Aghdam highway is commissioned

24 December 2023 16:43 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the opening of the Barda-Aghdam highway.

The head of state was informed about the accomplished works.

The foundation stone for the Barda-Aghdam highway was laid by President Ilham Aliyev on May 28, 2021.

Stretching over 44.5 km from the city of Barda, the highway project included the construction of significant infrastructure elements, such as 91.3 meter and 18.2 meter motorway bridges, 66 meter and 43 meter road junctions, and three pedestrian overpasses.

The highway will traverse over 20 residential areas.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz